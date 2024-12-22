Bassey posted 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 114-94 win over the Trail Blazers.

Even though Victor Wembanyama will gain most of the recognition following his impressive performance Saturday, there's no question Bassey turned heads with his play. The four-year big man matched his season-high marks in both points and rebounds, and he also delivered a double-double for the second time over his last five outings. Even though Bassey might be prone to have solid performances from time to time, his role off the bench and the inconsistency of his minutes -- he's logged more than 15 minutes just three times in that five-game stretch -- limit his upside considerably.