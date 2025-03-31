Bassey (knee) recorded one rebound and one block in 10 minutes of court time in Sunday's 148-106 loss to the Warriors.

Available for the first time since Feb. 23 after missing 18 straight games due to an acute-on-chronic bone bruise in his left knee, Bassey claimed a spot in the San Antonio frontcourt rotation while Bismack Biyombo (coach's decision) went unused for the second straight game. Due to the length of Bassey's absence, the Spurs kept his minutes in check, but he could see his playing time ramp up over the final two weeks of the season.