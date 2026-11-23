Bassey recorded 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 88-87 victory over the Celtics.

Bassey finished one rebound shy of a double-double and missed just one of his seven field-goal attempts, but his contributions didn't end there. He also set season highs in assists and steals, making him one of Golden State's best players in this tight win. His long-term consistency will depend on maintaining a meaningful role in the Warriors' frontcourt rotation, though.