Vassell chipped in five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-132 victory over New Orleans.

With Stephon Castle returning to the lineup and Dylan Harper finding his stride, Vassell saw his usage rate dip Monday. The Spurs will also get Victor Wembanyama (calf) back in the near future, further increasing the competition for touches in San Antonio. Vassell remains a solid fantasy asset, however, as his ability to contribute across the board helps his case.