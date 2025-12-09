Spurs' Devin Vassell: Cools off Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vassell chipped in five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-132 victory over New Orleans.
With Stephon Castle returning to the lineup and Dylan Harper finding his stride, Vassell saw his usage rate dip Monday. The Spurs will also get Victor Wembanyama (calf) back in the near future, further increasing the competition for touches in San Antonio. Vassell remains a solid fantasy asset, however, as his ability to contribute across the board helps his case.
More News
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Drills seven three-pointers•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Drops 22 on Minnesota•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Pops for 35 points•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Solid showing in Sunday's loss•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Bounces back with 15-point effort•