default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Head coach Mitch Johnson said Saturday that Vassell's rehab is going well, but there's no timeline for his return, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Vassell's absence for Saturday's game against the Celtics will be his sixth straight due to a strained left thigh. The 25-year-old wing has been making progress in his recovery and even traveled with the team to Boston. However, he'll be sidelined indefinitely.

More News