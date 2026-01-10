Head coach Mitch Johnson said Saturday that Vassell's rehab is going well, but there's no timeline for his return, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Vassell's absence for Saturday's game against the Celtics will be his sixth straight due to a strained left thigh. The 25-year-old wing has been making progress in his recovery and even traveled with the team to Boston. However, he'll be sidelined indefinitely.