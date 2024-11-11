Interim coach Mitch Johnson said Vassell will come off the bench during Monday's game against the Kings, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

After missing time while working his way back from foot surgery, Vassell made his season debut versus Utah on Saturday, posting 21 points (8-13 FG), two assists and one rebound in 22 minutes off the bench. Johnson said the team will be "conservative" during Vassell's ramp-up period, so it may be a while before he's back to playing 30-plus minutes as a starter.