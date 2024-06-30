The Spurs did not extend a qualifying offer to Barlow (knee), making him an unrestricted free agent, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Despite this move by the Spurs, Wojnarowski reports that a reunion could be on the table during free agency, though Barlow will have other suitors as well. In 33 appearances last season, Barlow produced averages of 4.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 13.6 minutes. He missed the last nine games of the season with a left knee bone bruise, but there's been no reports on his progress.