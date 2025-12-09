Harper amassed 22 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 26 minutes in Monday's 135-132 win over the Pelicans.

After shooting 1-for-11 from the field in Friday's loss to Cleveland, Harper bounced back in a major way Monday. The rookie racked up a career-high 22 points, pacing San Antonio's bench in points and finishing as the club's second-leading scorer. He has scored in double figures in five of his last six outings. Harper also dished out at least six assists for the fifth time in 13 regular-season appearances.