Harper (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against Portland, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The stage is set for the rookie No. 2 overall pick to return from a 10-game absence with a calf strain. Although Harper could have a minutes restriction right off the bat, the Spurs could have a significant role in mind for him in the absence of Stephon Castle (hip). Over six appearances in 2025-26, Harper has averaged 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.7 steals in 23.3 minutes per game.