Barnes accumulated 16 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 victory over the Pelicans.

Barnes snapped out of a brutal slump with this performance. In his previous four games, Barnes was held to eight points or less, hitting a combined 9-for-30 from the field in that span. Fantasy managers will be looking to see if the veteran can find the consistency he showed for most of November.