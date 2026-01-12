Spurs' Harrison Barnes: Notches 13 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnes produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and four assists across 32 minutes during Sunday's 104-103 loss to the Timberwolves.
Barnes continues to see a steady role for the Spurs, though his fantasy output has been underwhelming. In 26.8 minutes per contest across his last eight games, he's averaging 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 three-pointers on 31.1 percent shooting from the field.
