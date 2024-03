Collins (concussion) will play Friday night against the Grizzlies, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Collins was able to pass through the league's concussion protocol and will be available for Friday's clash after sitting out of Tuesday's game against the Mavs. The Gonzaga product is averaging 9.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks in his last four matchups, all off the bench.