Collins tallied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one turnover while committing three fouls across seven minutes in Sunday's 112-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

Collins saw his first action since Dec. 8, after he had missed the Spurs' subsequent two contests with a bilateral lower-back contusion before being cleared to return but subsequently getting held out of the rotation in five straight contests. The Spurs made room for Collins on Sunday by deploying a three-man rotation at center, with he and Charles Bassey (five minutes) stepping in when Victor Wembanyama (36 minutes) was off the court. Collins could eventually wrest the top backup job back from Bassey, but neither will hold much fantasy appeal so long as Wembanyama is available to handle his usual allotment of minutes.