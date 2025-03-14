Collins recorded nine points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 victory over the Nets.

Collins didn't have a lot of touches on offense and didn't have a ton of minutes overall, but he made the most of his time out there. Collins not only finished one rebound and one point away from posting a double-double, but he also outplayed Nikola Vucevic, who was returning to the first unit, by a sizable margin. That said, Collins should continue to play off the bench in the foreseeable future, so his fantasy upside should remain fairly limited.