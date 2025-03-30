Collins racked up 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes during Saturday's 120-119 loss to Dallas.

Collins scored double-digits for the second straight game, continuing to play as the primary backup behind Nikola Vucevic. Following an encouraging stretch during which he scored at least 15 points in five consecutive games when Vucevic was injured, Collins has settled into a consistent, yet subtle role. Over the past seven games, he is averaging 6.6 points and 4.0 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game.