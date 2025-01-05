Bol (knee) tallied five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two blocks and one rebound in 12 minutes in Saturday's 126-108 loss to the Pacers.

Bol had missed five straight games with a left knee contusion before he was upgraded to available for Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Grizzlies. He didn't play in that contest, but the Suns had room for him in the rotation Saturday while Jusuf Nurkic (suspension), Tyus Jones (illness), Oso Ighodaro (illness) and Royce O'Neale (ankle) were sidelined. Nurkic will be eligible to play in the Suns' next game Monday in Philadelphia and both Jones and Ighodaro could also be back, so Bol is likely to move back outside of head coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation.