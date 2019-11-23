Suns' Deandre Ayton: Taking part in practice
Ayton (suspension) was spotted taking part in 3-on-3 drills after Friday's practice and appeared to be hitting his jumper with consistency, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
At this stage, Ayton seems unlikely to have his 25-game suspension reduced, so he'll turn his efforts toward maintaining conditioning so that he can step back into a major role once he's eligible to play again Dec. 17 versus the Clippers. Ayton made a concerted effort in the offseason to increase his shooting range, but fantasy managers probably shouldn't bank on him to make a major impact in the three-pointers category once he eventually returns.
