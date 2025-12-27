Booker closed with 30 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 115-108 win over the Pelicans.

Booker reached the 30-point mark for the second time in the last three games, and he also ended just one board shy of what would've been his second consecutive double-double. The star guard continues to play at a high level and the groin injury that caused him to miss three games in a row seems to be a thing of the past now. He's averaging 28.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game over his last five outings.