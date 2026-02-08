Booker (ankle) provided 21 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the 76ers.

Booker showed no signs of being hobbled by injury and didn't appear to be operating with a minutes restriction Saturday in what was his return from a seven-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. Recently named an All-Star for the fifth time, Booker could be in line for a rest day during the upcoming week, when the Suns will close out their first-half schedule with a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set versus the Mavericks and Thunder, respectively.