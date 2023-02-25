Booker posted 25 points (9-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 124-115 victory over the Thunder.

Booker didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 21 shots to score 25 points. However, he still posted a solid stat line while ending just two assists away from recording a double-double, something he hasn't accomplished since a 27-point, 11-rebound output against the Jazz on Nov. 26. Booker is still getting some of the rust off him after missing 26 of a possible 29 games between Dec. 11 and Feb. 4. He's averaging 23.2 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game since returning to action earlier this month.