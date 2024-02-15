Booker was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Pistons with 6:36 remaining in the first quarter after being assessed with two technical fouls for arguing with the referees, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. He will finish the contest with seven points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in five minutes.

Booker received a technical foul during a timeout and after Cade Cunningham shot a free throw, both for arguing with the referees. Suns coach Frank Vogel also received a technical foul. With Bradley Beal (hamstring) already ruled out, Kevin Durant will likely be the focal point of Phoenix's offense.