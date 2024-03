Booker (ankle) will face no minutes restriction in Monday's game against Cleveland, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Booker should return to the starting lineup for his typical workload, bringing the Suns' top starting five, featuring Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic, to full health. Booker has averaged 26.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists across his last three appearances.