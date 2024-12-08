Allen recorded 16 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-111 loss to the Heat.

Allen provided much-needed support from the bench as the Suns continue to struggle without Kevin Durant (ankle) and Jusuf Nurkic (thigh). He converted a season-high five three-pointers in the loss during a night where his shot attempts were limited to the perimeter.Allen recorded 30 minutes in defeat, and he should continue to hover around that number while the team struggles with injuries.