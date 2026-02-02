Allen finished with 23 points (7-21 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, two steals and one rebound across 36 minutes during Sunday's 117-93 loss to the Clippers.

Allen led the Suns in scoring but did so on inefficient shooting, converting just 33.3 percent of his attempts from the field. Even with a lackluster efficiency showing, the Duke product has now knocked down four-plus three-pointers in eight of the past 12 games. He also chipped in as a facilitator Sunday, matching a season-high eight assists.