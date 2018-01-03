Suns' Jared Dudley: Out again Wednesday

Dudley (illness) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

An illness kept Dudley out of Tuesday's game against Atlanta, and it sounds as though the veteran did not travel with the team to Denver. As a result, Dudley will miss a second consecutive game and should be considered questionable for Friday's game in San Antonio.

