The Wizards are trading Goodwin and Bradley Beal in exchange for Landry Shamet, Chris Paul, multiple second-round picks and multiple pick swaps, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin is likely to be considered a toss-in in this blockbuster trade, but he could prove valuable to Phoenix as a bench piece. In Goodwin, the Suns are getting a potential rotation piece under contract for only $1.9 million next season, plus a team option for 2024-25. In his second year as a pro, he averaged 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 17.8 minutes per game across 62 contests.