Nurkic accumulated 14 points (6-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 26 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 116-109 win over Memphis.

Nurkic ended just one rebound away from a double-double in this one, and that certainly salvaged his fantasy outing in a game where his shot just wasn't falling. Nurkic has done a good job of embracing a bigger role on offense whenever Bradley Beal (back), Eric Gordon (knee) or Devin Booker have missed time, and he's enjoying a solid campaign so far. He's scored in double digits in six of his last nine contests.