Durant registered 35 points (14-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 118-116 victory over Philadelphia.

The 36-year-old forward led all scorers on the night, and Durant's layup with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter ended up being the game-winning bucket. He's hit for 30-plus points in four of the Suns' first seven games this season, and Durant is averaging his usual elite numbers with 27.1 points, 6.6 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor, 43.6 percent from beyond the arc and 82.2 percent from the charity stripe.