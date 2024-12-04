Durant (ankle) will be re-evaluated in one week, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Durant has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and will miss at least three games as a result. Based on this re-evaluation date, a potential return on Dec. 13 against the Jazz could be on the table, but it's not guaranteed. The Suns are 1-6 this season with Durant out of the lineup, so this is a brutal blow for the team. In the meantime, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker will need to soak up some usage, while Grayson Allen, Ryan Dunn and Royce O'Neale could step into larger roles.