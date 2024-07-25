Durant (calf) is expected to be a full participant in practice Thursday for the United States national team, Grant Afseth of EssentiallySports.com reports.

After missing all five of the United States' showcase games earlier this month while recovering from the right calf strain, Durant may not be cleared to play in the team's 2024 Summer Olympics opener Sunday versus Serbia, but his return to full practice suggests he should be ready for game action shortly thereafter. After Sunday's contest, the United States will face South Sudan on Wednesday.