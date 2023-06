Carr signed a contract with the Suns on Friday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Carr was a productive player in college while spending time at Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Texas, but he wasn't selected during Thursday's draft. He averaged 15.9 points, 4.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.9 minutes per game last year and will have an opportunity to compete in Summer League with the Suns.