Ighodaro logged four points (2-3 FG), nine assists, five rebounds and a block across 26 minutes of Saturday's 87-77 loss to the Kings in Summer League.

Ighodaro hasn't been lighting up the point column during Summer League, but he's flashed his ability to make winning plays. He's shot 13-for-26 from the field in five Summer League appearances while averaging 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.4 combined steals-plus-blocks per game. The Marquette product could push Mason Plumlee for minutes behind starter Jusuf Nurkic this season.