Ighodaro amassed four points (2-4 FG), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 123-115 victory over the Hawks.

The rookie saw significant playing time due to Jusuf Nurkic falling out of the rotation in Thursday's win. Ighodaro has received fairly inconsistent playing time through the early part of the season, though he could be in for an increased role if Nurkic is traded, or remains limited in the rotation. Over his last five outings, Ighodaro has averaged 3.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per contest.