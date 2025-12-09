O'Neale totaled 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 108-105 win over Minnesota.

O'Neale bounced back with a well-rounded performance after recording zero points on 0-of-4 shooting during Friday's loss to Houston. The veteran forward was efficient from the field and finished as one of six Suns players to score in double figures. He also grabbed a team-high-tying eight boards while chipping in five or more assists for the second time in his last three outings. Additionally, O'Neale matched the game-high mark in steals, tallying multiple swipes for the ninth time across 24 regular-season outings.