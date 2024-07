Dunn won't play in Saturday's game against the Kings due to left knee soreness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Dunn will sit out the Suns' final Summer League game due to pain in his left knee. The injury likely won't impact his training camp availability. The No. 28 overall pick in this year's draft flashed his defensive abilities during Summer League and is considered one of the best defenders in the 2024 rookie class.