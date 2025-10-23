Dunn closed Wednesday's 120-116 win over Sacramento with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 25 minutes.

Dunn checked a lot of boxes in this game for fantasy managers. He started this game and showcased his immense potential on the defensive end with three blocks and a steal. He was also a terror on the glass, with five of his rebounds coming on the offensive end. If there was one bit of bad news, it's that Royce O'Neale played more minutes off the bench (29) and had a strong game of his own. Regardless, there's a lot to like about Dunn's outlook going forward.