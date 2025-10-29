Mitchell recorded 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two steals and one assist across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 107-101 victory over the Kings.

Mitchell's strong start to the season continued Tuesday with another double-digit scoring performance, highlighted by three made three-pointers that tied his season high from the opener Oct. 21. The UC Santa Barbara product impressed throughout Summer League and preseason play and has carried that momentum into the regular season, averaging 18.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.6 minutes per game through five contests to open the 2025-26 campaign.