Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Out another week
Mitchell is out for at least one more week with an abdominal strain, per Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com.
The All-Star break didn't offer Mitchell enough time to heal. Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins should continue to handle an expanded role in the interim.
