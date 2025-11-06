Mitchell closed with 21 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 loss to Portland.

Mitchell earned a spot with the first unit amid Luguentz Dort's (shoulder) recent injury, and he made the most of the opportunity with his second-highest point total of the season. Wednesday marked Mitchell's first start of the season, but he's also posted impressive totals coming off the bench for the Thunder. Through nine games, Mitchell has averaged 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals. He's also converting shots at a rate of 45.8 percent.