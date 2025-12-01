Mitchell totaled 17 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 123-115 win over Portland.

Another game, another instance where Mitchell shows his worth as a versatile combo guard who can make an impact on both ends of the court. Mitchell was limited to five minutes Friday against the Suns due to a left knee contusion, but that injury didn't bother him at all Sunday. Excluding that early exit against the Suns, Mitchell has scored in double digits in all but one game for OKC this season while coming off the bench in all but five games. He's averaging 15.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.