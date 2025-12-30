Mitchell (shin) is available for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Mitchell sustained a left shin contusion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over Philadelphia and did not return. However, he'll shed his questionable tag Monday and suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. Over his last five appearances, the 23-year-old guard has averaged 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 23.6 minutes per game.