Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Won't return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Suns due to a left knee contusion, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Mitchell's night will be cut short due to a bruised knee. He'll finish the contest scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with one assist across five minutes. His early departure snaps a streak of 11 consecutive games scoring in double figures. While Mitchell is sidelined, look for Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe to pick up additional minutes. Mitchell's next chance to play will come Sunday in Portland.
