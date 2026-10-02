Caruso is feeling healthy at training camp, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today.

"I mean, Day 3 of training camp's the third-best day you're going to feel all year besides Day 2 and Day 1," Caruso said Friday. The veteran swingman made zero starts for the Thunder a season ago and has made three altogether since joining Oklahoma City in 2024-25, but he should at least remain a strong source of steals for fantasy managers in category-driven leagues for 2026-27. Despite never logging at least 30 minutes per game, Caruso has averaged at least one steal in each year of his career besides his rookie campaign.

Add CBS Sports on Google