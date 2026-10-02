Caruso is feeling healthy at training camp, per Clemente Almanza of USA Today.

"I mean, Day 3 of training camp's the third-best day you're going to feel all year besides Day 2 and Day 1," Caruso said Friday. The veteran swingman made zero starts for the Thunder a season ago and has made three altogether since joining Oklahoma City in 2024-25, but he should at least remain a strong source of steals for fantasy managers in category-driven leagues for 2026-27. Despite never logging at least 30 minutes per game, Caruso has averaged at least one steal in each year of his career besides his rookie campaign.