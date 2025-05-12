Caruso ended with 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 92-87 win over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Caruso's production has been all over the place in this series, but the second unit for the Thunder was pivotal in this win with Caruso, Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace combining to score 32 points. Through four games of this series, Caruso holds averages of 9.8 points, 2.5 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, 1.5 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in just 21.8 minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Elite two-way performance•
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Pivotal performance in Game 3 win•
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Makes impact off bench•
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Will play Sunday vs. Memphis•
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Not playing Sunday•