Caruso ended with 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 92-87 win over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Caruso's production has been all over the place in this series, but the second unit for the Thunder was pivotal in this win with Caruso, Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace combining to score 32 points. Through four games of this series, Caruso holds averages of 9.8 points, 2.5 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, 1.5 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in just 21.8 minutes.