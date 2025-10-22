Caruso finished Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime victory over the Rockets with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes.

Despite coming off the bench, Caruso delivered a typical performance, coming up with some crucial plays on both ends of the floor. While he did manage to log upwards of 30 minutes, the coaching staff would certainly like to limit his playing time most nights, in the hope of preserving him for the backend of the season.