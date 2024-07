Ducas will be held out of Monday's Summer League game against the 76ers due to a left hip sprain, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

This news didn't come to light until the midway point of Monday's matchup, and his status for Tuesday's game against the Jazz is now in question. His absence shouldn't have much of an impact on his role heading into the 2024-25 season, as he's in line to spend the majority of his time in the G League.