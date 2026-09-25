Holifield signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Thunder on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Holifield could compete for a spot on Oklahoma City's regular-season roster after joining the team for Summer League play. However, the organization now owns his G League rights, so it's possible he'll be waived before training camp begins. In 31 games at Lamar in 2025-26, the 22-year-old averaged 11.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals across 28.6 minutes per showing.