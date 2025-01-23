Wallace finished Wednesday's 123-114 victory over the Jazz with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, three steals and one assist in 36 minutes.

Wallace led the Thunder bench in scoring, joining the second unit for just the third time across his last 15 outings. The 21-year-old has seen plenty of action in the starting lineup this season, and he is on pace to average several career highs in his second season. Over his last 10 appearances (nine starts), Wallace has averaged 10.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.7 minutes per contest.