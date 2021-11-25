Bazley recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 110-104 loss to the Jazz.

Bazley nudged a double-double in the loss, but it was his defensive work that garnered some attention. He is a regular part of the starting rotation for the Thunder, and yet his production belies that fact. His inefficiency from the field is usually the tipping point and so while he doesn't look out of place on a 12-team roster, there is no reason to be prioritizing him at this point.