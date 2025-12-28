Hartenstein (ankle) exited Sunday's 129-104 win over the 76ers in the third quarter and did not return.

Hartenstein appeared to turn his right ankle and limped to the locker room late in the third quarter. The big man finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 20 minutes. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday's matchup against the Hawks.